Buffalo Police report that multiple people have been shot.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department has confirmed a mass shooting at Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue Saturday afternoon around 3.

The shooter is in custody, according to police. They confirmed multiple people have been shot.

Officials will hold a press conference later this afternoon, which can be watched below.

Police are asking people to avoid the area around Jefferson and Landon.

Erie County Sheriff's Office has ordered all available resources and personnel to assist.

2 On Your Side has a team at the scene and are working to get more information.

BREAKING: BPD on scene of a mass shooting at the Tops in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue. Police say multiple people have been struck by gunfire. The shooter is in custody. Motorists and residents are urged to avoid the area. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) May 14, 2022

We are waiting for the press briefing to start to get more info about the shooting at the Tops on Jefferson in #Buffalo this afternoon. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/hh6SbvvamJ — Kelly Dudzik (@kellydudzikWGRZ) May 14, 2022

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office wishes to pass along its condolences to the family and friends of today’ shooting. Sheriff Garcia has ordered all available resources and personnel to assist the @BPDAlerts — Erie County Sheriff (@ECSONY1) May 14, 2022

I am closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo. We have offered assistance to local officials. If you are in Buffalo, please avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 14, 2022