The Harris County D.A. has previously dismissed lesser charges against more than 600 protesters, instead choosing to focus on offenses tied to violence or vandolism.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Officer’s Union and Crime Stoppers of Houston have increased their reward in the search for the downtown protesters who allegedly assaulted police with rocks and other debris.

Editor's note: the video in this story is from a May 29, 2020 broadcast about the downtown Houston protests

The suspects are wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a police officer, stated Crime Stoppers in a press release early Friday. Information leading to an arrest could lead to a reward of $10,000, up from $5,000.

Police said it was late in the evening of, May 29, during the George Floyd protests, when the suspects assaulted an officer in the 1400 block of Congress, just a couple blocks west of Minute Maid Park.

“During the incident, the suspects threw construction debris (rocks, concrete, and wood) at Police Officers during a protest. The suspects were recorded by the Officer’s body worn cameras throwing the debris. The thrown debris caused serious injury to one Officer and injured others (which included civilian bystanders),” stated Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers released these four photos of the wanted suspects:

There were hundreds of arrests during the protests in Houston, but the Harris County DA later dismissed charges against 602 people whose charges were not related to violence or damaging property.

At the time, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said that by dismissing the lesser charges, law enforcement officials would be freed up to “focus resources on those who endanger public safety.”