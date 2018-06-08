HOUSTON - A store clerk accused of selling booze to a teen before a deadly crash was allegedly known as the go-to guy for underage alcohol sales.

That’s among the new information from officials prosecuting the case against 29-year-old Gumaro Campos, or “Romeo.”

“Teenagers knew that he was the guy they could go to,” said assistant Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare.

Kingwood High student Jagger Smith, 17, allegedly bought four bottles of cheap wine from Campos one hour before he lost control of a car going more than 80 miles an hour. The July 25 crash split the car in half and left two 16-year-old Atascocita High School students dead. The scene of the crash isn’t far from the Humble Handi Stop where Campos works.

“This was the place where Atascocita High School children and Kingwood High School children obtained alcohol,” Teare said. “Not just this night, but a lot of nights, from this defendant.”

The district attorney’s office is working with the TABC and others to backtrack following every fatal DWI-related crash. They’re looking, not only at drivers who kill people on the roadways, but at those who may have sold them alcohol illegally or overserved them at a bar.

“When you’re the D.A. in the country that is number one in the country in terms of deaths caused by driving while being intoxicated, you have to do something dramatic,” said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Jagger Smith faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted. Campos could get up to a year for allegedly selling him alcohol. That’s something Campos denied doing during his arrest.

We did some digging and found Humble Handi Spot was cited in 2012 for selling alcohol to minors. But the store escaped violations during at least five other sting operations. We asked about possible surveillance video of Smith’s purchase the night of the crash. While the store has about 10 cameras, we’re told none of them actually record video.

