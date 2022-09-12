Woman shoots, kills bull rider from Houston in Salt Lake City, police say

Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider, was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City, police said.

Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider, was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City, police said in a news release. Allen, 27, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police arrested LaShawn Denise Bagley, a 21-year-old woman, on suspicion of murder.

Bagley and Allen had been in a relationship. Allen had come to Utah to attend the state fair and was staying with Bagley. The two got into a fight at a bar, and Allen went to Bagley's apartment to get his things, where he was shot, police said.

Bagley was booked into jail. No charges had been filed as of Monday afternoon. It is unknown if she has an attorney.

Who was Ouncie Mitchell

Sean Gleason, commissioner of Professional Bull Riders, PBR, said in a statement that Allen is the same person who goes by the name Ouncie Mitchell. He said the organization was saddened to find out about the death of a rider who had become a familiar face on the PBR Velocity Tour and competed in the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo.

We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Demetrius Allen, who fans knew as Ouncie Mitchell. Ouncie was a talented cowboy and a familiar face on the Velocity Tour. The PBR extends our heartfelt condolences to Ouncie’s cousin Ezekiel Mitchell and the entire family. pic.twitter.com/OrnU42quAa — Sean Gleason (@pbrceo) September 12, 2022

“Ouncie got his name because he was born small,” Gleason said. “He grew up to compete with a huge heart. The PBR organization sincerely extends our own heartfelt condolences to Ouncie’s cousin Ezekiel Mitchell and the entire Mitchell family.”

NEW: Some sad news to share about professional bull rider and @FortBendCounty native, 'Ouncie Mitchell' --@slcpd says the 27yo was killed in Salt Lake City on Monday -- in a domestic-violence related shooting.

Tributes are now pouring in for the beloved cowboy.@KHOU pic.twitter.com/n1iqPerWgR — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) September 13, 2022