MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A private tutor is in trouble again after new allegations and charges have surfaced, this time in Montgomery County.

Leticia Lowery, 39, is charged with sexual assault of a child and sexual performance by a child in Montgomery County. Lowery already has pending charges in Harris County for online solicitation of a child in an unrelated incident.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says an investigation revealed that Lowery had immediate access to numerous children.

Investigators say the charges stem from incidents in November and September. Lowery was accused of allegedly sexually assaulting an underage male in November. Prior to that, she allegedly made an underage teen perform a sexual act on another in September while they were parked in a car.

RELATED: Former teacher arrested, charged after sending teen sexually explicit photos, investigators say

In the Harris County case from May, investigators say a teen’s parents told them they found sexually explicit content and conversations with Lowery on the teen’s phone.

During an interview, Lowery admitted she conversed with the teen, but denied any sexual advances.

Leticia Lowery, 39, is charged with sexual assault of a child and sexual performance by a child in Montgomery County. Lowery already has pending charges in Harris County for online solicitation of a child in an unrelated incident.

MCSO

The DA’s Office requests that anyone with information about Lowery’s contacts with children or anyone who is concerned that a child may be a victim of Lowery contact Investigator Jeremy Thomas at (936) 539-7800.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM