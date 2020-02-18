BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office needs your help figuring out what led to the death of a Texas Department of Criminal Justice employee.

Just after 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, deputies found a body at Follett's Beach.

Investigators said 60-year-old Dennis Michael Taylor, a 30-year Texas Department of Criminal Justice employee, was found with a gunshot wound.

Taylor was last seen driving his 2018 black Ford F-150 truck just after 7 p.m. in Freeport on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

If you have any information on his death, please call Brazoria County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-460-2222 or visit brazoriacountycrimestoppers.com.

