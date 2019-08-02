TEMPLE, Texas — Texas Prisoners Transportation Services is closing its doors Sunday, one week after Cedric Marks escaped from the company's custody and led 17 agencies on a nine-hour manhunt.

Marks was being transported from Michigan to Temple in connection with the murders of his ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott and her friend Michael Swearingin.

The Temple double murder suspect escaped when the guards who were transporting him stopped at a McDonald's in Conroe.

Marks was found hiding inside a trash can between homes in Montgomery County after a day-long search by more than 100 law enforcement officers.

Nine other prisoners were in the van but only Marks, a former professional MMA fighter, escaped. It's not clear how he broke free from his restraints.

The bodies of Scott and Swearingin were found in Oklahoma on Jan. 15. They had been missing since Jan. 4.

Mark was arrested in Michigan on Jan. 8 after evidence showed he broke into Scott's apartment in Temple.

He was staying with Ginell McDonough, his wife and the mother of two of his children. McDonough and another woman, Maya Maxwell, were arrested a few days later.

Maxwell proved to be the first direct connection to the disappearance of Scott and Swearingin. She told investigators she was there when Marks killed both victims and when he buried their bodies in Oklahoma.

Maxwell is charged with tampering with evidence in the case.

McDonough is charged with harboring Marks and Maxwell at her home between Jan. 5 and Jan. 9.

