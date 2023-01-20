HPD: Thief gets away with box of Pringles after robbing man in front of SE Houston convenience store

The thief hit his victim multiple times in the face with his gun before stealing his box of Pringles and getting away on a motorized scooter, police said.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a thief who got away with only a box of Pringles after robbing a man in front of a convenience store in southeast Houston.

This happened on Christmas Eve on Cullen Boulevard near Reed Road, and it was all caught on camera.

Police said the man who was robbed was sitting in his car in front of the convenience store when the robber opened his front passenger door and jumped in the car. The robber pointed a gun at the man and asked for money, police said.

When the man said he didn't have any money, the angry thief started hitting him in the face with his gun multiple times, police reported.

The man said he then told the robber that the only thing he had was a box of Pringles in his trunk so the robber walked to the back, grabbed the Pringles and took off on his motorized scooter, police said.

The robber is described as a man who is between 30 to 40 years old. He was wearing a black beanie and dark clothes at the time of the robbery.