HOUSTON — One of the victims of a violent crime spree that ended with a Houston police officer shot and wounded, was a priest.

Father Desmond Ohankwere was walking behind St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Church and praying the rosary when he was ambushed by four young men.

One of them pointed a gun right at his head.

"When he clicked it, I thought I was gone, so then he tried it again,” Father Desmond said.

The priest said he was on his knees praying when the suspects tried to shoot him again.

Two tries and no bullets. Just two clicks.

"I should be dead now, you should be talking about my burial,” Father Desmond said.

When the gun didn’t work, the men started beating him. He has bruises and scrapes to his arm, lower body and head.

They took what he had on him, which was two cell phones and some keys. They didn’t take his rosary.

But he’s alive. And it may be no surprise who the priest credits for that.

"Divine intervention, that’s what I’m saying,” said Father Desmond.

The priest says he will be fine, and is now praying for the injured officer and the suspects.

