Pregnant woman shot in north Harris County, constable says

Authorities said a man was detained in connection with the shooting. It's unclear what led up to the shooting at this time.
Credit: Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman
The scene where a pregnant woman was shot in north Harris County on Jan. 26, 2022.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A pregnant woman was shot Wednesday in north Harris County, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

According to authorities, the shooting happened in the 21500 block of Donata Circle, which is near the intersection of FM 1960 and Treaschwig Road.

Authorities said a man was detained in connection with the shooting although it's unclear what led up to it at this time.

The woman's condition is unknown. Authorities did say EMS units were at the scene.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article when they become available.

