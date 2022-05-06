Pregnant woman among the 2 injured in hit-and-run crash, police say

Witnesses told police that the driver of the truck got out and walked away from the scene.

HOUSTON — Two people were injured, including a pregnant woman, in a hit-and-run crash, according to Houston Police.

The crash happened at the intersection of the Beltway 8 and North Freeway feeder roads around 2 a.m. Sunday.

A man and a pregnant woman were traveling eastbound on the feeder of Beltway 8 in an suburban, when a man in a Ford F-150 heading northbound on the North Freeway feeder collided with the suburban.

Witnesses told police that the driver of the F-150 then walked away from the scene. HPD says his whereabouts are not known at this time.

The man and pregnant woman who were in the suburban were both taken to the hospital after the crash, police say.

The man's condition is not known at this time. The pregnant woman was bleeding after the crash, according to police, but her condition and the condition of her unborn child are also not known at this time.