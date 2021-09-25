Felicia Jones, 21, was found dead by someone walking in the park early Saturday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The family of a pregnant woman found dead at Riverview Park Sunday morning is asking the community to come forward with information surrounding the 21-year-old's death.

At about 6:30 a.m., someone walking in the park called 911 after finding an unresponsive female inside the park, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers located the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police secured the scene and JSO's Homicide Unit, Crime Scene Unit and State Attorney's Office investigators all responded to the area. After their initial investigation, police are treating this situation as a "suspicious death with foul play suspected," JSO said.

First Coast News spoke with the victim's family who identified her as 21-year-old Felicia Jones. She was nine months pregnant and due on October 8.

"I want Jacksonville to come together on this. We can't let this go. We can't let this slide. We need everybody to come together," said Angelica Williams, Jones' aunt. "This is a whole unborn baby ready to be born in two weeks. A beautiful young lady who just turned 21 this month."

The family has created a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral costs for Jones and her unborn son. You can click here to donate.

Police did not say what led investigators to suspect foul play.