Pct. 5: 15-year-old sex trafficking victim rescued after missing since April

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 15-year-old girl is back home after she was recovered from a 31-year-old man’s apartment after she had been reported missing since April.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office, Jerreck Hillard, 31, was arrested without incident in the 7300 block of Ardmore. At the time of his arrest, he was out on bond on three other felony charges.

Hillard is now charged with human trafficking and compelling prostitution of a minor.

The teen victim was said to be in good condition and has been returned home.

“Child sex trafficking is a despicable crime,” said Pct. 5 Constable Ted Heap. “Thanks to the hard work of our Major Offenders Division and the DPS, we were able to get this teenage victim out of harm’s way and back home.”

Another man, Korey Alan Burton, 35, was arrested at the same location and time on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Deputies found more than 350 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy) in the apartment that Burton and Hillard shared.

