Former Precinct 5 deputy and her husband sentenced for trafficking heroin

Betty Jean Molina and Henry Molina are going to prison after admitting they used her law enforcement credentials to help traffic drugs.

HOUSTON — A former Harris County deputy constable and her husband are going to prison on drug trafficking charges.

Betty Jean Molina and Henry Molina pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin, Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery said.

The couple admitted they used her law enforcement credentials to help traffic heroin and other illegal drugs.

They also moved about $500,000 in drug money while working for what they believed was a large-scale drug trafficking organization.

The Molinas were paid about $30,000.

At the time of the crimes, Betty was a deputy constable with Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office. She was fired following an investigation.

U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks Jr. sentenced her to 87 months in federal prison and Henry to 80 months.

“The FBI Houston Law Enforcement and Border Corruption Task Force is uniquely qualified to ensure that law enforcement officers who blatantly betray their sworn oath for personal gain are rooted out,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Perrye K. Turner.

Ex-law enforcement officer sent to prison for transporting purported drug money#hounews https://t.co/iOwwI3TzcA — US Attorney SDTX (@USAO_SDTX) April 21, 2021