Former Precinct 5 deputy and her husband sentenced for trafficking heroin

HOUSTON — A former Harris County deputy constable and her husband are going to prison on drug trafficking charges.
Betty Jean Molina and Henry Molina pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin, Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery said.
The couple admitted they used her law enforcement credentials to help traffic heroin and other illegal drugs.
They also moved about $500,000 in drug money while working for what they believed was a large-scale drug trafficking organization.
The Molinas were paid about $30,000.
At the time of the crimes, Betty was a deputy constable with Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office. She was fired following an investigation.
U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks Jr. sentenced her to 87 months in federal prison and Henry to 80 months.
“The FBI Houston Law Enforcement and Border Corruption Task Force is uniquely qualified to ensure that law enforcement officers who blatantly betray their sworn oath for personal gain are rooted out,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Perrye K. Turner.
The FBI Houston Law Enforcement and Border Corruption Task Force, which includes the Houston Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Department of Homeland Security – Office of Inspector General conducted the investigation with the assistance of Harris County Constable Precinct 5. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alamdar S. Hamdani and Arthur R. Jones prosecuted the case.