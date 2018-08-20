HOUSTON - A second suspect has been arrested in the violent attack of local business owners, and more arrests are expected to follow including that of a bank employee who may have tipped off the suspects.

In an interview on Monday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said he and his deputies are working to arrest an employee at the bank where one of the victims withdrew $75,000 in cash before being attacked on Friday.

"Our investigation has taken us in the direction to know that there was someone inside the bank, an employee at the bank, that was possibly involved in this and we'll be getting a warrant for her very shortly, and she will be held accountable also." Herman said.

The Constable shared a mugshot of Travon Johnson, 27, the latest suspect to be arrested in the case.

Johnson turned himself in to a police agency in downtown Houston on Monday, Herman said.

Suspect Travonn Johnson is in custody ! He is the suspected driver of the Chrysler 300 that ran over the victims in the violent robbery last Friday. More arrests will be coming hopefully today! pic.twitter.com/AsWInhIGu7 — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) August 20, 2018

Johnson is accused of attacking a couple outside their business with three other suspects Friday morning. He is believed to be the driver in the attack who kicked the couple before running over the woman involved.

The four suspects reportedly followed the woman from the bank and when she arrived at her business, they attacked her and attempted to steal her purse.

A deputy showed up on the scene not long after the attack began and the suspects fled the scene - without the purse or the money inside of it.

The deputy arrested one of the suspects minutes later. He has been identified as 31-year-old Davis Dowell Mitchell.

Authorities are still looking for the remaining two suspects involved.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition but she is expected to survive. Her husband was treated for injuries on the scene.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance footage. Constable Mark Herman's Office shared the graphic video with the public during a press conference Friday afternoon.

Warning: The video below may be disturbing to some viewers

Herman said on Monday, he expects more arrests to come later in the day.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KHOU