Former Precinct 4 deputy charged with using Taser on three children

HOUSTON — A former Precinct 4 deputy from Spring faces serious charges after allegedly using a Taser on three children.

Xochitl Ortiz, 34, is charged with three counts of injury to a child.

Ortiz was arrested after using the electronic self-defense device on the kids in early April, according to court documents.

No other details were released other than the children are all under 15 years of age.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said he was notified of the allegations on April 14 and his office worked together with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on the investigation.

Ortiz was arrested on Wednesday, May 18.

She was also fired by Precinct 4.

Can stun guns harm children?

Strategies for Youth, a national non-profit, says its research shows the use of stun guns and Tasers on children can be very harmful and even deadly.

"By dint of their psychological and physical lack of maturity, the use of CEWs on young people is particularly risky, threatening long-lasting permanent physical and emotional damage, and even death," the group says in its 52-page study results.