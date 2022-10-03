Possible human remains found in Chambers County, sheriff says

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Possible human remains were found Thursday in Chambers County, according to Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.
Hawthorne said the bones were found in an area in south Anahuac.
Investigators believe they are human because they found trauma screws in a "lower extremity bone."
Crime scene technicians and detectives are working to excavate the site to find additional remains and more evidence.
Hawthorne is asking anyone who knows of someone that is missing that possibly had a medical procedure to a lower extremity in the last few years to contact the Chambers County Criminal Investigation Division at 409-267-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 844-860-8477.