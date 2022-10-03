Possible human remains found in Chambers County, sheriff says

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said they think they're human because they found trauma screws in a "lower extremity bone."

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Possible human remains were found Thursday in Chambers County, according to Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.

Hawthorne said the bones were found in an area in south Anahuac.

Investigators believe they are human because they found trauma screws in a "lower extremity bone."

Crime scene technicians and detectives are working to excavate the site to find additional remains and more evidence.