Houston police said the robbery happened at the Chase bank on Westheimer just outside the Beltway.

HOUSTON — One person was detained Thursday after a bank robbery in west Houston, according to police.

Houston police said the incident happened at the Chase bank in the 10400 block of Westheimer Road, just outside the Beltway.

Police said one officer was taken to an area hospital as a precaution, but didn't say what chemical, if any, was present.

Police said several bottles were found in the suspect's truck at the scene.

More information will be added to this article when the become available.