Recognize him? Police say he's a porch pirate who also robbed a Houston smoke shop

According to Houston police, he robbed the Puff N Buzz smoke shop a few days after swiping a package off a porch.

HOUSTON — If you recognize this guy, there could be some reward money in it for you. Houston police say he was caught on video stealing a package off a southwest Houston porch, then later robbed a northwest Houston smoke shop.

According to police, the guy walked robbed the Puff N Buzz smoke shop at 5009 Antoine. He reportedly pulled a gun on an employee and demanded cash. The employee handed over the money and the suspect took off in a maroon Toyota Camry.

But police say the smoke shop heist wasn't his first crime. They say he was also caught on Ring camera video swiping a package off a porch in the 8000 block of Livingston a few days earlier. In that theft, police say he was in the same maroon Camry.

The license plate on the car came back as a rental. Police have investigated, but still don't know the suspect's identify.

Police say the suspect is between 32 and 40 years old, stands between 6'1" and 6'2" and weighs between 150 and 175 pounds. He has light-colored hair and several tattoos.