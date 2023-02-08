K-9 officer helps catch 2 men who broke into house, assaulted woman in front of children, Pct. 4 says

Rambo found two of the three men who broke into a Ponderosa Forest home and assaulted a woman in front of her kids, according to Harris County Precinct 4 officials.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A K-9 officer helped catch two home invasion suspects on Tuesday, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

Three men broke into a home on Tucumcari Drive in Ponderosa Forest and demanded money from a woman who was inside with her children, authorities said.

They said the woman was hiding in a bedroom with her three kids when the suspects broke in and started assaulting her. The woman and children were somehow able to run away from the house.

When deputies got to the house, they said they set up a perimeter to try to find the suspects. K-9 "Rambo" was able to find two of the three suspects, officials said.

Roberto Loredo and Jorge Saker were arrested at the scene, according to Precinct 4 officials.

Authorities said they also found cocaine in the vehicle the criminals showed up in. Saker was out on bond for a DWI charge and Loredo was out on bond for a burglary charge, officials said.

Loredo was taken to an area hospital to be treated for a dog bite. He was booked into the Harris County Jail after he was released.

Saker was charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit aggravated assault, evading on foot, felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, officials said.

Investigators said they were working to identify and find the third suspect who was involved in the home invasion.