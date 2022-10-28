Two inmates captured after escaping transport bus that broke down in Polk County

One of the inmates was able to grab an unsecured gun from the front of the bus before escaping. Fortunately, no one was injured.

POLK COUNTY, Texas — Two inmates were able to escape a transport bus Friday after the bus broke down in the Polk County area.

Fortunately, the inmates were quickly found but that was not before one of the inmates grabbed a gun from the front of the bus, according to Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons.

Sheriff Lyons said two contract prisoner buses were taking inmates from Houston to Louisiana when one of the buses broke down on State Highway 190 E near FM 1276.

Both of the buses stopped to fix the issue and sometime during the stop, the two inmates escaped, the sheriff said. One of the inmates reportedly took off with an unsecured gun from the front of the bus before getting away.

Both of the inmates were quickly found after the escape, along with the gun that was taken from the bus, the sheriff said.

No one was injured during this incident.

The inmates were ultimately taken back to Polk County Jail and charged with felony escape.