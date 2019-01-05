HOUSTON — A man known as "Mr. Manners of Montrose" has been arrested and charged in a bank robbery in Houston, according to the FBI.

Officers said the man robbed the IBC Bank at 3939 Montrose Boulevard on April 22.

During the robbery, the man apparently thanked the bank employees and wished them a good day.

On Wednesday, FBI Houston said the man has been identified and is facing two counts of aggravated robbery.

