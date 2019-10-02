MIAMI — A woman who appears to be taken against her will was caught on camera, and police plead with the public to help them in this case.

It is disturbing video, say Miami police, and it doesn't matter how little information someone might have -- it could be enough to find her.

The video shows the woman walking past two men Friday, Feb. 8, at an auto shop in the area of 36th Street and 23rd Court NW in Miami. As she walks in, a white Nissan Altima pulls up to the business.

In the next clip, a man is seen forcing the woman from the business, with her hand over her face, and toward the Nissan.

Police hope to identify them both.

"We don't know the whereabouts of this young lady, we don't know if she's hurt," said Miami police Comannder Freddie Cruz, "but as you can see in this video ... it is quite disturbing.

"This is someone's daughter, this is someone's sister, someone's family member."

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami police at 305-603-6370 or the non-emergency line at 305-579-6111.

