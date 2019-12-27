HOUSTON — Houston Police urged joggers to be cautious after a man assaulted a woman in Memorial Park on Christmas Eve.

The woman said a man came out the woods and grabbed her from behind, according to Houston Police.

She escaped and called for help.

While officers investigated, they found a second woman needing help. She “appeared disoriented and unsure of her whereabouts,” according to tweets from HPD. That women went to a hospital for treatment. Investigators think someone dropped her off in the park. It is not clear if the two incidents are related, police said.

Officers did question a man but released him. Until police arrest their suspect, HPD will provide increased patrols. Joggers told KHOU 11 they noticed and are being more alert.

“It is something to take into consideration especially because of the construction and it’s not well lit in that area,” said Cristina Solis, a jogger.

“I know there is a policeman’s car hidden over in the corner, but (the assault is) weird because this park is very secure and (there are) many people running all the time,” said Sofia Hernandez, another jogger.

HPD Special Victims Division detectives are looking for witnesses. Anyone in the park between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Christmas Eve or anyone with information about the assault should call (713) 308-1140.

