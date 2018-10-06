HOUSTON – Police are looking for the driver of an older model Ford truck who drove away from a scene where a security guard was shot and killed in a north Houston neighborhood.

The Houston Police Department said shortly after midnight they received a call that a security guard was shot on Rushcreek Drive and Ella Blvd.

He was identified Sunday afternoon by police as 55-year-old Robert Marquez, a licensed security guard according to HPD.

These photos are of a suspect vehicle wanted in last night's fatal shooting of a security guard, Mr. Robert Marquez, 55, at 600 Rushcreek Dr near Ella. If you can help us ID suspect(s), please call @CrimeStopHOU. Tips can remain anonymous with reward up to $5,000. #hounews pic.twitter.com/YdAMNxOVOj — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 10, 2018

Police said when they arrived on scene they walked toward Marquez's vehicle and found him unresponsive. Police took him out of his car and tried to administer CPR until the Houston Fire Department showed up. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

#BREAKING::: @houstonpolice are trying to track down this older model Ford. This SUV was seen driving away from Rushcreek/Ella moments after a security guard was shot, killed overnight. Notice the sticker on the back window. Cops just want to talk to driver #khou11 pic.twitter.com/84NKOvjrXS — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) June 10, 2018

Witnesses told police they saw the suspect run towards I-45. They also said a Ford Expedition, unknown year and color, drove away from the scene after the shooting.

HPD says they are unclear of the motive at this time.

If you have any information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 or HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600.

