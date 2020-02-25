HOUSTON — Houston police took a man into custody following a lengthy pursuit early Tuesday morning.
An officer initially tried to stop a small white SUV for speeding on Westheimer near Beltway 8.
Police said the driver refused to stop, traveling along the beltway to Little York. That’s where the driver let a male and female passenger out and then kept on going.
Police detained the two passengers as the suspect continued to flee to the north side.
Pct. 4 Deputy Contables and DPS joined the pursuit.
Police said a deputy was able to use a spike strip to take out a rear tire on the suspect’s SUV. He then came to a stop near I-45 North and Gulfbank after police performed the pit maneuver.
Police said the driver did not immediately identify himself but told them he was a minor.
In all, the chase lasted about 35 minutes.
No names or charges have been released at this time.
