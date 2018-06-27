HOUSTON – Police used a pit maneuver to stop a female suspect during a chase that ended in Simonton overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, a patrol unit spotted a stolen car around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Bissonnet.

Vehicle pursuit just concluded in Simonton Texas. West side officers assisted by DPS Air Support arrested an adult female in a stolen vehicle after a PIT maneuver. No injuries or damage to non involved vehicles. 202 pic.twitter.com/WvGhFf7oYl — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 27, 2018

The driver of that car then led police on a 45-minute chase out Interstate 10 West to the city of Simonton.

An HPD unit performed a pit maneuver on the car on FM 1489 near FM 1093. The police unit then lost control and struck a telephone pole.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was taken into custody at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Photos: Police use pit maneuver to stop chase suspect in Simonton

