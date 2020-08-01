HOUSTON — Police tracked down a robbery suspect at a Galveston hospital after they say he was involved in an incident in Midtown where he exchanged gunfire with an off-duty cop.

Kenneth Dwayne Jefferson is charged with aggravated assault against a public servant. The charge stems from an incident on Monday afternoon in the 1100 block of Hadley Street.

Following treatment at the hospital, Jefferson was booked into the Harris County Jail.

The officer involved in the incident, Sgt. W. Dunn, was not injured.

Houston police say the incident started around 1 p.m. when Sgt. Dunn was off duty and working an extra job in a parking lot at 1100 Hadley. He was providing security for employees leaving and returning from lunch.

While he was there, Sgt. Dunn saw two men chasing another man into the entrance of the parking lot. As they reached the gate entrance, the officer saw the two male suspects knock the third man to the ground and then get on top of him.

One of the suspects then struck the victim on the ground with the barrel of a pistol, police said.

Sgt. Dunn, who was in full uniform, exited his vehicle and identified himself as an HPD officer. At that time, the armed suspect turned and pointed the gun at officer, who fearing for his safety, discharged his duty weapon one time.

All three men fled the scene on foot.

Based upon blood on the ground, police say it was believed the suspect had been struck. Further investigation led to the location of Jefferson in a Galveston hospital and he where he was arrested.

As is customary when a HPD officer discharges his weapon and strikes a suspect, this case is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, the HPD Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

