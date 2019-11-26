ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This is a man who just lost his mother.

She was murdered.

It’s a pain that’s made even more unbearable by the fact that his 13-year-old son is accused of killing her.

“I don’t know. I’m lost for words,” said Javarick Henderson, Sr.

Javarick Henderson, Jr. was arrested on Monday after St. Petersburg officers, responding to a 911 call, found his grandmother’s body. Police say 56-year-old Gloria Davis was stabbed multiple times in her home at 60th Avenue S and 6th Street.

The officers also discovered two children in the home. They were not hurt.

According to the arrest report, one of them told officers they heard loud noises from the kitchen – and Henderson screaming. Police say Henderson Jr. was found covered in blood with cuts on his hands, and the home’s alarm system was still armed.

Investigators didn’t think it looked like a break-in.

Now, with his world shattered, Henderson Sr. is mourning the loss of his mother – while honoring his responsibilities as a father.

"I lost two people. I lost my mama and now my son. Everyone knows my mama was a good lady. Now I gotta deal with my son. I want everyone to know he was a good child also. Never got in trouble. Never got in fights. I don’t know what I’m going to do," Henderson Sr. said.

