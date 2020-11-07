Police: This BMW may have been involved in a shooting that left 2 women dead

HPD is looking for information that will help them catch the women's alleged killer. He was driving a vehicle with New Jersey license plate YJT-75Y.

HOUSTON — Houston police released an image Saturday of a vehicle belonging to a suspect possibly involved in the deaths of two women at an apartment in the Greenway Plaza area.

The vehicle is a black BMW sedan with New Jersey license plates YJT-75Y.

The Houston Department is investigating the fatal shooting of two women at 3201 Norfolk Street about 6 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found the two victims deceased inside an apartment unit. Police believed they each died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Neighbors reported seeing a possible suspect fleeing the scene moments after the shooting. The suspect was described as a man in between 20 and 30 years old. He was 6 feet tall with a slim build and wearing a gray shirt and shorts.

The identities of the two victims, ages 32 and 34, are pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this individual or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.