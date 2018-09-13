HOUSTON - A teenager has been arrested after breaking into as many as 22 vehicles on the University of Houston campus, according to the UH Police Department.

Officers said the 17-year-old broke into the vehicles in the visitors section of the Cullen Oaks garage and UH Lot 9C at the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Wheeler Avenue.

The suspect was identified with the help of METRO light rail security cameras, campus police said.

The teen's identity has not been released at this time.

© 2018 KHOU