HPD: Suspect in custody after running inside Wisdom High School

HOUSTON — A suspect is in custody after running inside Wisdom High School Thursday in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.
The school went on lockdown when it was notified about the suspect inside the school. Fortunately, no students nor staff were injured, the district said.
Another suspect was shot by officers on Westheimer Road near Hillcroft Avenue, which is about 15 minutes away from the high school. No officers were injured.
What led to this incident is not known at this time.
Police asked everyone to avoid the area.
