HPD: Suspect in custody after running inside Wisdom High School

Another suspect was shot by officers about 15 minutes away from the school, the department said. Police will be giving an update shortly.

HOUSTON — A suspect is in custody after running inside Wisdom High School Thursday in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The school went on lockdown when it was notified about the suspect inside the school. Fortunately, no students nor staff were injured, the district said.

Another suspect was shot by officers on Westheimer Road near Hillcroft Avenue, which is about 15 minutes away from the high school. No officers were injured.

What led to this incident is not known at this time.

Police asked everyone to avoid the area.

HPD commanders & PIOs are en route to an officer- involved shooting at 6425 Westheimer. One suspect was struck. No officers hurt.



Prelim info is another suspect possibly ran into Wisdom High School at 6529 Beverly Hill.



No other injuries at this time. Please avoid the areas. pic.twitter.com/Mt09RZkNaO — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 2, 2023

UPDATE: Suspect in custody. Everyone in the school is safe.



Media instructions to follow. #HouNews https://t.co/u4AFtCNT4Y — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 2, 2023

Update! Wisdom High School has entered a lockdown after an unauthorized individual trespassed on campus. HISD police and HPD are on site and has taken suspect into custody. Students and staff are safe. Please standby for additional updates. pic.twitter.com/YdTbxq54eB — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) February 2, 2023