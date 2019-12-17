HOUSTON — A man was shot after an argument at a basketball game in northeast Houston, investigators said on Monday night.

Police responded to the 9600 block of Homestead at about 8:10 p.m., according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened outside an apartment complex, just down the street from the earlier basketball game.

The victim was first taken to a nearby hospital by private vehicle, but he was later transported to the Medical Center by Life Flight. At last check the man was expected to survive/

It’s believed the suspect fled in a red pickup truck. Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest should call the Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

