HOUSTON — Police are looking for a group of gunmen after two men were shot in downtown Houston overnight.

This happened around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Main Street.

Houston police responded at that time to a call of a shooting and found the two victims several blocks apart. Police said one of the victims was shot in the leg while the other was shot in the shoulder/back area.

They were both transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Police have not reached a full description of the suspects and have not said what led up to the shooting.

No other details were released.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM