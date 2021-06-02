x
Police searching for burglary suspect after officer-involved shooting in west Houston

Officials said the officer discharged a weapon, and the suspect ran from the scene.
HOUSTON — Houston police are still looking for a suspect in a shooting involving an officer Friday evening in west Houston.

Police responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. Friday outside an office building in the 5900 block of Westheimer near Fountainview. Police said an officer engaged with a suspect accused of burglarizing a car.

Officials said the officer discharged a weapon, and the suspect ran from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Police are still searching for the suspect and have not released a description.

