Police searching for hit-and-run driver accused of injuring 4-year-old girl

Police said the little girl was playing in the street during a gender reveal party when she was hit by the driver of a gray 4-door sedan.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for the driver who allegedly hit a 4-year-old girl and left the scene Saturday night near southeast Houston.

Police responded to the scene just after 8 p.m. Saturday in the 6700 block of Japonica Street. They said the little girl was playing in the street during a gender reveal party when she was hit by the driver of a gray 4-door sedan.

Commanders, investigators and PIO responding to 6700 block of Japonica Street after a young girl was struck by a vehicle about 8:10 p.m.



The driver fled the scene. The girl was transported to an area hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.#hounews pic.twitter.com/XKwYSp3ojh — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 27, 2021

Police said the driver of the car – possibly a 2012 to 2016 model Chrysler – stopped for a moment before speeding away from the scene.

Officials said the girl was transported to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

Police are still looking for the driver.