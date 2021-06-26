Police searching for hit-and-run driver accused of injuring 4-year-old girl

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for the driver who allegedly hit a 4-year-old girl and left the scene Saturday night near southeast Houston.
Police responded to the scene just after 8 p.m. Saturday in the 6700 block of Japonica Street. They said the little girl was playing in the street during a gender reveal party when she was hit by the driver of a gray 4-door sedan.
Police said the driver of the car – possibly a 2012 to 2016 model Chrysler – stopped for a moment before speeding away from the scene.
Officials said the girl was transported to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition.
Police are still looking for the driver.