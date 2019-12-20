HOUSTON — Houston police searched a closed building where liquid mercury was stolen in west Houston.

Police said Christopher Lee Melder, 19, took the mercury from GeoChem Laboratories and then spilled it at a Walmart and Sonic near the intersection of Beltway 8 and Westview Drive earlier this week. More than 60 people had to be decontaminated.

Medler has been arrested and charged with burglary and unlawful disposal of a hazardous material. He's also in custody on an outstanding felony drug possession warrant, according to the FBI's field office in Houston.

