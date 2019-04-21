BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are looking for a suspect they say was involved in the shooting death of a Beaumont man early Easter Sunday in the city's north end.

Darrell Howard, 43, was found by officers lying near the street when they responded to a report of shots fired at E & L Touch of Hollywood just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning according to a news release from the Beaumont Police department.

Howard was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his abdomen near the nightclub in the 3100 block of Concord Road the release said.

Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived and took him to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital where he underwent surgery but later died according to police.

Beaumont Police also posted photos and video of the shooting suspect on Facebook.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409)833-TIPS or download the P3 TIPS app. You can use your smartphone or computer to submit your tip.

All tips are anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

This is a developing story. 12News will update with more if and when we receive confirmed information.

