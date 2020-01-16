HOUSTON — Police are looking for a suspect after a man was fatally shot Wednesday night in the Gulfton area.

The alleged shooting happened at the Sharon Rock Apartments on Chimney Rock Road near Glenmont Drive. Police said the victim is 19 years old.

Officers are looking for a silver Cadillac seen leaving the apartment complex that could be connected to the shooting.

