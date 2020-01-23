BELLAIRE, Texas — What started as a failed attempted robbery and carjacking in Bellaire ended with another failed carjacking and the search for a suspect.

The alleged crime began Wednesday night at a Chevron gas station in Bellaire where a woman said a man tried to steal an Audi but couldn’t figure out how to start it. When the suspect started running, the woman began chasing him until he shot at her, she said.

A flew blocks away at a rec center near Bellaire Boulevard and Fifth Street, police said a man was waiting on his nephew to finish basketball practice when the suspect walked up to the man’s window and demanded his keys and wallet. The man handed over both, but the suspect could not figure out how to drive the man’s BMW. The man said the suspect started pushing on the gas but couldn’t get the car in gear.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter