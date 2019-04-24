SUGAR LAND, Texas — Police are looking for a man who they say followed a woman inside an arts and crafts store before exposing himself and masturbating within her view.

This happened April 15 at the Michaels store on University Boulevard in Sugar Land.

Police there said the woman's husband reported the incident to a store manager the next day. He said his wife noticed a man following her and attempting to look up her dress.

She later saw the man squat near several customers, pull down his sweatpants and masturbate for about 20 seconds, police said.

The man was last seen leaving the store at at 6:49 p.m., according to police.

He's seen on the store's surveillance video entering the store just after 6 p.m.

Anyone with information should call the Sugar Land Police Department at (281) 275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS (8477).

