HOUSTON — River Oaks residents have become the victims of a string of overnight car break-ins and burglaries.

Houston Police say at least 30 cars had their windows smashed early Monday morning at the 2121 Mid Lane apartment complex.

Police said the thieves were looking for guns, according to managers the complex.

Managers say the surveillance video shows the thieves dismantling the wiring of the parking garage gate then pushing their ways inside the garage. They say they were careful not to activate the alarms as they smashed the windows of the vehicles.

Police say the suspects could face felony criminal mischief charges on the least if caught.

