HOUSTON – Police say a suspect led them to the body of a shooting victim in Fort Bend County overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded to a scene on Blueridge near McCard Road and found the body of an adult male.

Police said homicide detectives had been investigating a shooting Tuesday and had a suspect in custody. The suspect led them to the body that was located in a ditch.

Detectives say their investigation is ongoing, but once it is complete, they will refer the case to Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.

