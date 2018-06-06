HOUSTON – Terminal D remains closed at Bush Intercontinental Airport after police say a passenger claimed to have explosives in his bag Wednesday morning.
According to the spokesman for the airport, the incident started at 9 a.m. when a bag had to be cleared near the ticketing area.
Officers were bringing in dogs to check it, so there are areas that are blocked off right now. The suspicious package has been cleared but the terminal remains closed as the investigation continues.
Airport officials did not have an expected clearing time.
© 2018 KHOU