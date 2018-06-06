HOUSTON – Terminal D remains closed at Bush Intercontinental Airport after police say a passenger claimed to have explosives in his bag Wednesday morning.

According to the spokesman for the airport, the incident started at 9 a.m. when a bag had to be cleared near the ticketing area.

Officials say “suspicious package” @iah has been cleared, but Terminal D is still closed due to investigation. @houstonpolice say passenger told security he had explosives. #KHOU11 #airport #HouNews #htx — Matt Dougherty (@MattKHOU) June 6, 2018

Officers were bringing in dogs to check it, so there are areas that are blocked off right now. The suspicious package has been cleared but the terminal remains closed as the investigation continues.

Terminal D is cleared as safe and open following comments from an impatient passenger at a ticket counter. There are no other delays or impacts to flights at this time. #fly2houston — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) June 6, 2018

Airport officials did not have an expected clearing time.

