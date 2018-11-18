HOUSTON – Police released a sketch of a suspect wanted for stabbing a man to death in southeast Houston Saturday.

The suspect is described as a black man in his late 30s to early 40s. He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slim built and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans,

The Houston Police Department said they found the 26-year-old victim stabbed multiple times at a Metro bus stop in the 9900 block of Almeda Genoa.

Paramedics took him to Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital where he later died.

A witness said the suspect was last seen running west in Almeda Genoa.

If you know anything about this case or the suspect, please call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

