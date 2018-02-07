CYPRESS, Texas - Police have released surveillance photos of the suspects accused of stealing $80,000 worth of fireworks from a fireworks stand in Cypress.

Investigators are hoping the images and video will help crack the case.

Harris County Fire Marshal Office

The fire marshal says the same group of guys who stole the fireworks hit another stand in the area too.

They also believe the suspects stole a $2,000 generator from Home Depot in Spring.

They say the same truck was used in all of the thefts. If you recognize the suspects, call police or CrimeStoppers.

