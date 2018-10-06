HOUSTON – Police are looking for the driver of an older model Ford SUV. At least one person told investigators they saw the light-colored Explorer flee the scene moments after a security guard was shot and killed in a north Houston neighborhood.

The Houston Police Department said around 11:30 p.m. Saturday they received a 911 call from licensed security Robert Marquez. Houston police sergeant Mark Holbrook said 55-year Marquez told dispatchers he had been shot after a pursuit with a vehicle. Patrol officers found Marquez near the intersection of Rushcreek Driver and Ella Blvd. in the driver's seat of his black Ford Taurus, with the car's doors locked and vehicle still in gear. Marquez, police say, was shot at least once.

These photos are of a suspect vehicle wanted in last night's fatal shooting of a security guard, Mr. Robert Marquez, 55, at 600 Rushcreek Dr near Ella. If you can help us ID suspect(s), please call @CrimeStopHOU. Tips can remain anonymous with reward up to $5,000. #hounews pic.twitter.com/YdAMNxOVOj — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 10, 2018

Police took him out of his car and tried to administer CPR until the Houston Fire Department showed up. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

#BREAKING::: @houstonpolice are trying to track down this older model Ford. This SUV was seen driving away from Rushcreek/Ella moments after a security guard was shot, killed overnight. Notice the sticker on the back window. Cops just want to talk to driver #khou11 pic.twitter.com/84NKOvjrXS — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) June 10, 2018

Police believe the shooter was the passenger in the SUV, which witnesses told investigators was last seen heading east on Rushcreek toward I-45.

HPD says they are unclear of the motive at this time.

If you have any information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 or HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600.

© 2018 KHOU