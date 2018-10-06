HOUSTON – Police are looking for the driver of an older model Ford SUV. At least one person told investigators they saw the light-colored Explorer flee the scene moments after a security guard was shot and killed in a north Houston neighborhood.
The Houston Police Department said around 11:30 p.m. Saturday they received a 911 call from licensed security Robert Marquez. Houston police sergeant Mark Holbrook said 55-year Marquez told dispatchers he had been shot after a pursuit with a vehicle. Patrol officers found Marquez near the intersection of Rushcreek Driver and Ella Blvd. in the driver's seat of his black Ford Taurus, with the car's doors locked and vehicle still in gear. Marquez, police say, was shot at least once.
Police took him out of his car and tried to administer CPR until the Houston Fire Department showed up. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.
Police believe the shooter was the passenger in the SUV, which witnesses told investigators was last seen heading east on Rushcreek toward I-45.
HPD says they are unclear of the motive at this time.
If you have any information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 or HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600.