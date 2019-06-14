HOUSTON — Houston police investigators are questioning a suspect in the death of a food truck owner in southwest Houston.

Enrique Ramirez Ayala, 49, was shot to death late June 6 in a robbery attempt on South Post Oak.

Police suspected 21-year-old Anthony Conway in Ayala's killing. Conway has been on the run for a week, according to police.

