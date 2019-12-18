HOUSTON — Houston police are trying to get a possible theft suspect to turn himself in after he barricaded himself in a home.

Police have confirmed that there's an infant inside the home, located in the 8000 block of Bendell Street in southeast Houston.

Other people were inside the home, but police said the man allowed those people to leave.

Police say the suspect in the house assaulted a family member, which was why officers were called to the home.

Police also believe he’s a suspect in a theft at a neighborhood store.

SWAT units are on the way to attempt to get the man to leave the home.

KHOU's Brett Buffington is at the scene and will have more information as soon as it's available.

