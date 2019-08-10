SOUTHSIDE PLACE, Texas — Police searched early Tuesday for a masked gunman who reportedly robbed a CVS store in the West University area.

The robbery happened at the CVS on Bellaire in Southside Place before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Both Southside Place and West University police responded, but the suspect got away.

It appeared an employee was checked out by paramedics, but he did not need to be transported to the hospital.

Multiple police officers could be seen going up and down the nearby roads looking for the suspect, who allegedly fled on foot.

Southside Place police have not yet released further details about the crime.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information that could lead to an arrest.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM